MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe and West Monroe held a career and job expo today at the Monroe Civic Center. Community members were able to go around and speak with vendors about jobs and apply on the spot.

Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, told us about the event. “Economic development is one of our missions And we can’t have economic development if we don’t have a workforce there, so every year we try to do something that plugs into the workforce, and this year is bigger than ever. We are at the Monroe Civic Center showcasing over 70 different employers with thousands of job opportunities.”

Many of the businesses in attendance were looking to hire two to four new employees.

Clint Cox, owner of A-1 Key and Lock, said he was “just looking for somebody willing to work and show up and have a good career, and it’s a lot of variety of items; it’s not just one thing we do, we do a lot of different items.”

Participants of the event enjoyed having all the opportunities in front of them.

Terrence White participated and said, “It’s a lot of vendors that have a lot of good information about job opportunities.”