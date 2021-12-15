Monroe Airport to receive funding from Infrastructure bill

MONROE, la (KTVE/KARD)–U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced Wednesday that Louisiana airports will receive $35,689,010 million in funding this year from his bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act. This amount is in addition to Louisiana’s annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA.

This additional funding only accounts for fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from Cassidy’s infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional funding.

“We’re very thankful for Senator Cassidy to get this done for us. Basically it is going to be airfield improvements. We don’t know exactly what were going to use it for, it will go along with our capital improvements for the airfield. So we will have to discuss that with the FAA and when we get a little further down the road we’ll know exactly what we will use the funds for”, said Charles Butcher, Director of the Monroe Airport.

Several airports in our area will also be receiving funds from the infrastructure bill. Those airports include Monroe, Ruston, Farmerville, Oak Grove, Rayville, Tallulah, Vidalia, Winnsboro, Bastrop, Jena, Jonesboro and Jonesville. The Monroe airport will be receiving the largest sum of those funds at $1.4 million dollars.