Monroe Airport takes precautions to ensure safety of passengers

MONROE, La (03/17/20) — “Everything’s running pretty normal, we haven’t had any flights to cancel,” said Ron Phillips, Monroe Airport Director.

Monroe’s Regional Airport serves passengers every day; but since coronavirus took flight across the world, there’s been a decline in passengers coming in and out of the airport.

“Over the last week and a half we’ve seen a decrease in the number of passengers that are flying out of the airport like right now, there are probably between 10-12 people on each flight,” said Phillips.

Even though there are not as many people walking through security, airport officials are working around the clock to provide the cleanest facility possible for passengers.

“Right now we’ve increased our staff slightly. We have a couple of temporary people that we’ve brought on to help us clean and sanitize the terminal,” said Phillips. Airport crews are not only deep cleaning in between flights, but checking every nook and cranny in sight.

“We go through and we wipe down all the doorknobs, the seats, the faucets, everything. We take our time and make sure that everything is clean here in the terminal,” said Phillips.

Phillips says he knows things could change day by day with airport regulations, but his priority is offering a clean place for passengers needing to fly. “Haha absolutely, right now it’s business as usual and that’s what we anticipate over the next several weeks,” said Phillips.