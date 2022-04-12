LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The storms that swept through Arkansas Monday night brought possible tornadoes and destructive large hail into central and northwest Arkansas.

The National Weather Service declared a Tornado Emergency at one point as storms rolled through parts of Faulkner and northern Pulaski Counties.

As storms moved through the state, several tornado warnings were issued, with the NWS Storm Prediction Center saying there were at least six tornado reports in Arkansas.

Hail was also a huge issue from these storms. Videos from Lonoke and Franklin County showed hail dropping in Cabot, possibly damaging many vehicles.

Homeowners surveying the damage Tuesday morning saw that not only had many cars been damaged, but their roofs as well.

In a closer look at the hail, a resident in Franklin County gathered a bowl of massive hail that can be seen scattered across the ground the morning after a night of severe weather.

Video from Fort Smith in northwest Arkansas also showed sizeable hail. Less than two weeks after storms rocked the River Valley, tornado shelters were being made available at all Fort Smith elementary and middle schools.

Monday was just the first round of storms expected for the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has nearly the entire state of Arkansas slight risk of severe weather for Tuesday with higher chances of storms in the evening to overnight hours.

For Wednesday, the SPC is has the eastern three-quarters of Arkansas under an even more enhanced risk of storms, with high winds, damaging hail and several thunderstorms likely across nearly a dozen states.