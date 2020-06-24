Monday shooting in Monroe leads to two attempted murder arrests

MONROE, La. — A shooting that took place on Monday has resulted in two arrests.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place in the 900 block of Luther Drive. Victims say that Derrick Brown threw a brick at their vehicle. When the victims tried to confront Derrick, they say he told his brother, Demarion Brown, to “blow that b**** head off.”

Reports say that Derrick Brown, Malech Rucks, Demarion Brown, and Shanterrious Anderson then pulled out guns and fired multiple times at the victims. The victims then ran to their own vehicle and returned fire.

Police say that no one was hit by any gunshots, but there was damage to the victim’s vehicle. They also say that approximately 24 casings were found at the crime scene.

When questioned about the shooting, Derrick, Demarion, and Shanterrious all admitted to being on the scene at the time but say that they ran when the shots were fired. When Malech was questioned about the shooting, he said that he was never at the scene and did not know anything about it.

Derrick Brown

Malech Rucks

As of now, Derrick Brown and Malech Rucks have been arrested. Both have been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and each has been charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

