Mom, young child killed in traffic crash on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A mother and her young child were killed in a traffic crash on the Evangeline Thruway Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. along the Thruway at the Frontage Road, near the parkway plaza shopping center, police said.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, a mother was attempting to cross the roadway with her three young kids, when she and a male child were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Griffin said.

The two surviving children were uninjured, however taken to a local hospital for observation.

The identities of the deceased are unknown.

Police did not give any information on the driver of the vehicle, or if any charges would be filed.

