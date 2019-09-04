Mom: Daughter killed protecting sister from bullies

ATLANTA (AP) — (9/4/19) A Georgia woman says her 19-year-old daughter was stabbed to death while protecting her younger sister from bullies.

News outlets report 14-year-old Jashaunte Marshall has been charged with felony murder in the Sunday death of Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson.

Stevenson’s mother, Alfonza Simmons, says she witnessed the attack near their Atlanta-area home. She says her 14-year-old daughter was being bullied and Stevenson intervened, ordering the three bullies to stop.

Police say Marshall stabbed two people and fled after a fight broke out. An 18-year-old man was treated for a stabbed arm.

Simmons says Stevenson recently gave birth to a baby girl and was accepted into an Atlanta Technical College nursing program.

Marshall is at Fulton County juvenile detention center. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

