Molotov cocktail found near off-duty officer’s car leads to arrest of Tallulah man

Lorenzo Goirl

Courtesy: Louisiana State Fire Marshal

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) says their deputies arrested a man from Tallulah.

According to deputies, Lorenzo Goirl, 34, was booked into the Madison Parish Jail on one count each of Manufacture and Possession of Delayed Action Incendiary Devices and Terrorizing.

The SFM Facebook page says deputies were called to assist with a suspicious device by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 12, 2021.

The post went on to say the device was found near the 1400 block of Louisiana Street in Tallulah where they found the device in question was smoldering near the personal car of a local law enforcement officer.

Investigators say they assessed the scene, interviewed witnesses, and determined the device was a Molotov cocktail. Deputies say Goirl was identified as a suspect.

According to the Facebook post, Goirl was arrested with the assistance of the Monroe Police Department.

Deputies say Goirl was then booked into the Madison Parish jail.