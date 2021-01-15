MLK Day of Service: Riverbend clean up

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of West Monroe is organizing a day of service. Local volunteers gathered at Riverbend Elementary to pick up trash and waste from the Riverbend area.

Volunteers ranged in various backgrounds from middle and high school students to public servants. Everyone pitched in, in an effort to continue beautifying West Monroe.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says its important for her to be present and lead by example. Mitchell also says she believes initiatives such as “Keep West Monroe Clean” helps showcase the beauty of our city, invites new people to join our community and provides opportunities for new businesses to spring up.

“Our appearance matters, and so this is part of giving back and being involved in your community, investing in your community, so that we can all grow together,” Mayor Mitchell said.

Mayor Mitchell says part of keeping Dr. King’s memory alive is serving our communities and keeping our city beautiful. She also says she hopes this will set off a chain reaction for more residents to take pride in West Monroe.