Mitch Laing to go on tour with the Jonas Brothers

(11/8/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Mitch Laing, the front man for the Mitch Laing Band and beloved editor at KTVE/KARD made a huge announcement on our morning show today!

Laing and his band will be performing their last two shows in the Twin Cities before he heads off to go on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

The Mitch Laing Band will perform Friday, November 8th at the Tin Dog Tavern from 8pm-11:30pm and Saturday, November 9th at Geeks on the River at the Downtown River Market in Monroe.

You can follow their page “The Mitch Laing Band” on Facebook for more information.