Missouri native kayaking the Mississippi in hopes of becoming a Guinness world record holder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- Authorities have a arrested three men in Monroe; all are being accused of Possession with Intent to Distribute/Manufacture of Controlled Dangerous Substance, crack cocaine.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team received a tip back in April that 57-year old Johnny Varner *aka* "Big Toot" was selling crack cocaine from his home in Monroe. For months MPD Heat conducted surveillance of the residence.