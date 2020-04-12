Mississippi’s GOP postpones state convention

Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves addresses his supporters at a state GOP election night party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican Party is putting off its annual state convention.

In a news release Friday, the party said the event was initially set for May 15 and 16 but has been postponed amid the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

In addition, the state’s Republican party is postponing all precinct caucuses and county conventions that would have been held this month.

The party said it hopes to reschedule the events “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

