‘Zombie law’ cited in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi court fight over medical marijuana now mentions a “zombie law.”
In November, voters approved an initiative that says the Health Department must start a medical marijuana program by the middle of this year.
A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is trying to block the program. Her attorneys say there were problems with petitions for the initiative.
Arguments center on Mississippi having four congressional districts now. State attorneys say the five former districts were never erased from law, so those can be used for the initiative petition process.
Butler’s attorneys say the five old districts are an unenforceable “zombie” law.
