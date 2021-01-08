‘Zombie law’ cited in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Marijuana plants are grown at Essence Vegas’ 54,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation facility on July 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On July 1, Nevada joined seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and became the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November’s election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. Since July 1, sales of cannabis products in the state have generated more than USD 1 million in tax revenue. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi court fight over medical marijuana now mentions a “zombie law.”

In November, voters approved an initiative that says the Health Department must start a medical marijuana program by the middle of this year.

A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is trying to block the program. Her attorneys say there were problems with petitions for the initiative.

Arguments center on Mississippi having four congressional districts now. State attorneys say the five former districts were never erased from law, so those can be used for the initiative petition process.

Butler’s attorneys say the five old districts are an unenforceable “zombie” law.