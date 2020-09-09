World War II veteran receives medals on 100th birthday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi World War II veteran was awarded a Bronze Star Medal on his 100th birthday.

Billups H. Allen, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, served in the U.S. Army as an infantry platoon leader with the 29th Division in Europe.

The Bronze Star Medal is the service’s fourth-highest award. Allen also received a replacement medal for his Purple Heart award.

The original was lost in December 1945 when he was evacuated from a hospital during the Battle of the Bulge.

Additionally, Allen was awarded the Army of Occupation medal, another honor for veterans who served in parts of Europe and Asia after the end of World War II.