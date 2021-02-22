Water woes linger in Mississippi and Louisiana after freeze

Mississippi

by: , LEAH WILLINGHAM and MELINDA DESLATTE

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters, from left, Warren Agnor, Matthew Wheat and Zach Schilling, place a case of bottled water in a resident’s vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at a fire station in McComb, Miss., where residents are under a boil-water notice after the city lost water pressure during recent winter weather. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Mississippi and Louisiana still lack water or have very low water pressure, even with weather warming up days after a winter storm.

The public works director in Jackson, Mississippi, says it could be the end of the week before all 161,000 residents have water.

Louisiana’s state health department says about 82,000 people lacked water service Monday. Some have been without it for a week.

Officials say aging infrastructure in the Southern states is not built to handle subfreezing temperatures.

In Jackson, officials were delivering drinking water to elderly and homebound residents.

  • Firefighters, from left, Warren Agnor, Matthew Wheat and Zach Schilling, place a case of bottled water in a resident’s vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at a fire station in McComb, Miss., where residents are under a boil-water notice after the city lost water pressure during recent winter weather. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
  • Firefighters, from left, Matthew Wheat, Warren Agnor and Zach Schilling, place bottles of water into residents’ vehicle on Saturdasy, Feb. 20, 2021, in McComb, Miss., where residents are under a boil-water notice after the city lost water pressure during recent winter weather. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
  • Maintenance crewmen at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center from left, Junior Stinson, Raymond Richardson, Stoney Brooks, James Hughes and Clay Griffin. stand with buckets used to transport water into the hospital from a well on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in McComb, Miss. (Caleb McClsukey/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories