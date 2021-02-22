Water woes linger in Mississippi and Louisiana after freeze

Firefighters, from left, Warren Agnor, Matthew Wheat and Zach Schilling, place a case of bottled water in a resident’s vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at a fire station in McComb, Miss., where residents are under a boil-water notice after the city lost water pressure during recent winter weather. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Mississippi and Louisiana still lack water or have very low water pressure, even with weather warming up days after a winter storm.

The public works director in Jackson, Mississippi, says it could be the end of the week before all 161,000 residents have water.

Louisiana’s state health department says about 82,000 people lacked water service Monday. Some have been without it for a week.

Officials say aging infrastructure in the Southern states is not built to handle subfreezing temperatures.

In Jackson, officials were delivering drinking water to elderly and homebound residents.