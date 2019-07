VICKSBURG, Miss — (7/24/19) Vicksburg National Military Park will conduct a prescribed fire on July 25 and 26 along Old Graveyard Rd and Union Ave.

The designated time frame of the burn will take place between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For more information please check our website and social media pages.

