Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

(AP) — Interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says Vermont has extended its contract for a year to house more than 200 inmates at a private Mississippi prison with some new stipulations after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected a majority of the Vermont inmates.
He said Thursday that the Corrections Department also hopes to put a plan in place to end the practice of shipping inmates to Mississippi, which it does because of a lack of capacity in Vermont prisons.
Baker says none of the 211 inmates housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic currently have COVID-19.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country
- Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
- Ribbon cutting held to celebrate the completion of one highway expansion project in Ashley County
- Historic Monroe barbershop still opens for business after being burglarized Monday
- GOP senators continue meetings with SCOTUS nominee as Democrats boycott