Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

(AP) — A coronavirus vaccine could be available to healthcare workers and first responders in Mississippi as soon as next month.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Mississippi has been tentatively approved to receive an initial round of 183,000 doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine is being developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech. Supplies are limited, so those who are the most high-risk will get the vaccine first.

It will likely be a period of months before it is more broadly available to the general public.

The announcement comes as Mississippi is experiencing a surge of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that rival numbers seen over the summer.