USDA approves Mississippi to accept SNAP benefits online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday that Mississippi will now provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

This approval will allow Mississippi to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers.

The start date will be announced at a later time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.