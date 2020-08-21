Two Mississippi officers plead not guilty in Black man’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi police officers accused of body-slamming and beating a Black man who later died have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

News outlets report that officers Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley entered their pleas Tuesday in Hinds County Circuit Court.

A third officer accused of involvement is set to be arraigned Friday.

An Aug. 5 indictment alleges the three officers removed 62-year-old George Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest during a January 2019 encounter in Jackson.

An attorney representing the officers has said evidence will show they’re not guilty.