Two men plead not guilty in death of Mississippi store owner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Two of the five men accused of fatally shooting a Mississippi grocery store owner were arraigned in court Friday.

The Hattiesburg American reports Eric “Lil E” Williams and Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and capital murder in the 2019 death of Lisa Nguyen.

Nguyen was shot and killed while working at her family-owned grocery store.

Also charged in Nguyen’s death are Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce. Jaquarious “Quay” Randle was arrested at the same time as Tuggle but his name is not on the indictment.

Williams and Tuggle’s court date was set for March 1.