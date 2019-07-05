Two inmates escape from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

(7/5/19) RANKIN COUNTY, Ms. (WJTV) — Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says they aren’t sure where two escapees from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl might be but, the department is vigilantly searching for them.

The are working in conjunction with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to saturate the area near Highway 20 and Airport Road.

People are asked to be extremely cautious, to lock their doors and if you see anything suspicious please call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.

Authorities are looking for Johnathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson. The two have been missing since 7 am and both are considered armed and dangerous.

Jonathan Blankenship

Christopher Benson High

