HERNANDO, Ms. (AP) — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi.
News outlets report 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt said he was sorry while a reporter was recording him after the May 2017 killings.
Jurors are expected to be selected at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. They’ll then be transported to Magnolia to hear the trial in Pike County.
Godbolt plead not guilty to multiple charges including murder and capital murder.
His attorney told the judge Godbolt isn’t expected to use an insanity defense at trial.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Two East Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting
- Chinese military stole masses of Americans’ data, US says
- Trial to begin for man accused of killing 8 in Mississippi
- WATCH: Cellphone footage shows altercation between student and Camden Police Officer
- Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent