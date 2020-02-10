Trial to begin for man accused of killing 8 in Mississippi

FILE – In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Willie Cory Godbolt listens during his arraignment in Brookhaven, Miss. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Miss., for the trial of Godbolt, a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in 2017. Godbolt has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HERNANDO, Ms. (AP) — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi.

News outlets report 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt said he was sorry while a reporter was recording him after the May 2017 killings.

Jurors are expected to be selected at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. They’ll then be transported to Magnolia to hear the trial in Pike County.

Godbolt plead not guilty to multiple charges including murder and capital murder.

His attorney told the judge Godbolt isn’t expected to use an insanity defense at trial.

