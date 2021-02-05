Stepmother sentenced to life without parole in baby’s death

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has sentenced a woman to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder in the death of her 14-month old stepdaughter.

The sentence was given to T’Kia Bevily on Thursday after District Attorney Daniella Shorter decided not to seek the death penalty. Bevily was convicted Friday of capital murder for the October 2017 death of Jurayah Smith.

The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder. His trial was scheduled to start this week, but it has been postponed.