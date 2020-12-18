State Supreme Court sides with governor on partial veto

Gov. Tate Reeves responds to questions regarding the holiday social receptions his office planned at the Governor’s Mansion, during his COVID-19 news briefing, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves acted within his rights when he partially vetoed a budget bill.

Thursdays decision is a reversal of a chancery court judge’s ruling in October. Reeves’ spokesperson, Bailey Martin, said the state’s high court interpreted the constitution “the way it was written.”

The Republican governor was sued Aug. 5 by two fellow Republicans, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White.

The lawmakers said Reeves was encroaching on legislators’ power to make budget decisions.

The lawmakers pointed to partial vetoes by Reeves on July 8 on legislation to fund state government programs.