Senate OKs history trustees after failing to change process

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has confirmed three people to serve on the nine-member state Department of Archives and History board.

Those confirmed Wednesday are Nancy Carpenter of Columbus, Spence Flatgard of Ridgeland and Edmond E. Hughes Jr. of Ocean Springs.

Their six-year terms expire Jan. 1, 2026. The Archives and History Board of Trustees was established in 1902. Its members have always nominated their own successors and those nominees have been confirmed by the state Senate.

The House last week killed a Senate bill that would have had the governor and lieutenant governor make the nominations. Historians said the change could have politicized the board.