Search continues for missing Mississippi duck hunters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff in Mississippi says crews will continue searching for two duck hunters who went missing on the Mississippi River.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Sunday teams were focusing the effort to find 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes on a three or four-mile-long stretch of the river.
The two went missing on Thursday.
Pace said they were headed to scout Davis Island south of Vicksburg to hunt for duck the following day.
Investigators have recovered the boat they were in along with their safety vests and hunting gear, but Pace said it’s not clear they made it out of the water.
