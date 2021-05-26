Salvation Army leader to leave Mississippi for Alabama post

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of the Salvation Army of Jackson is moving to a new post with the organization in Alabama.

WAPT-TV reports that Major Robert Lyle is leaving Mississippi to serve as an area commander for the charity’s Birmingham, Alabama branch.

Lyle had been with the Salvation Army of Jackson for three years. The Jackson City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution honoring Lyle.

Several council members heralded him for helping out during the city’s recent water crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and assisting people with disabilities.