Release: Prison supervisor brought contraband to work

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials said a Mississippi prison supervisor was arrested and accused of bringing contraband to work.

On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said 53-year-old Lt. LaShawn Lynette Coleman was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages within a correctional facility and trafficking in controlled substance.

The agency said authorities searched Coleman and found twenty small packs of a “green leafy substance,” six $100 bills in her pockets and a plastic jug labeled Clorox that appeared to contain alcohol.

She was arrested on Sept. 19. Coleman worked at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County and has been with the agency for 26 years.

It’s unclear whether Coleman had an attorney.