Reeves to appeal county judge’s ruling on partial vetoes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves is appealing a judge’s ruling that his partial vetoes of a budget bill in July were unconstitutional.
Reeves’ spokesperson Parker Briden said the ruling in the lower court was “not a surprise” and that “one Hinds County judge” was never going to decide the outcome of the case.
The Republican governor was sued Aug. 5 by fellow Republicans House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White.
The lawmakers said Reeves was encroaching on legislators’ power to make budget decisions with partial vetoes of two bills to fund state programs.
