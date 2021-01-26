Reeves: Mississippi ‘unconquerable’ amid virus and disasters

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his hopes for the state’s continued economic growth during the coronavirus pandemic after announcing the permanent appointment of John Rounsaville, background left, as director of the Mississippi Development Authority, during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rounsaville had been serving as interim director since 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state is “unconquerable” after a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.

The Republican governor made the assessment during his State of the State speech Tuesday. He renewed his call for eliminating the personal income tax.

He said he will sign a bill to increase teachers’ pay. He called on legislators to make “wise investments” in workforce training.

Reeves also vowed that the state will carry out a coronavirus vaccination program as quickly as possible.

He said he wants people to be able to return to normal life with community events.