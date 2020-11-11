Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended his “Safe Recovery” order in response to the spread of coronavirus.

It includes mask mandates in 15 counties with the highest growth in caseloads. Reeves youngest daughter, 8-year-old Maddie, tested positive for coronavirus.

Reeves wrote in a follow-up tweet that he, his wife and two other daughters tested negative. He says the virus remains “very contagious” and is urging everyone to wear masks.

The 15 counties now under a mask mandate are: Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha.