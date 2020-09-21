Reeves backs insurance exec for new Mississippi GOP chairman

Commission member Frank Bordeaux asks a question during a meeting of the Mississippi State Flag Commission, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi recently retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. The commissioners recommended a new design that does not include the emblem and includes the phrase, “In God We Trust.” The final recommended design will go on the November statewide ballot for voters to accept or reject. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will support Gulf Coast businessman Frank Bordeaux to become the new chairman of the state Republican Party.

Jackson attorney Lucien Smith has been chairman the past three years. Smith said Monday that he will not seek to remain in that role but will nominate Bordeaux during the next meeting of the state party committee.

Bordeaux is vice president of an insurance company and was the Harrison County chairman for Reeves’ 2019 campaign for governor.

In July, Reeves appointed Bordeaux to a nine-member commission to propose a new state flag design.