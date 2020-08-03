Public ideas for Mississippi flag: Magnolias, stars, beer

A member of the state Department of Archives and History prepares a handout of materials on how to design a flag for members, following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Magnolias, stars, guitars, beer cans, crawfish, a Gulf Coast lighthouse. Elvis Presley and Kermit the Frog. All appear on proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag.

Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist.

A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The banner was the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem on it. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted more than 1,800 proposals.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History posted those to its website Monday.

By early September, commissioners will choose a single design to put on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: