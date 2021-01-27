Protesters call for video release in fatal police shooting

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:
officer involved shooting2_1514908488395.JPG.jpg

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Protesters are calling for transparency in Harrison County, Mississippi after a deputy fatally shot a man outside the courthouse this month.

The demonstrators are demanding the release of body camera video. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the deputy killed 48-year-old Reginald Johnson after responding to a disturbance outside the courthouse.

Investigators said Johnson was shot after threatening the deputy with a knife. The deputy was treated at a hospital after the shooting; the sheriff’s office wouldn’t say why.

Authorities also have not responded to the demand to release the video.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories