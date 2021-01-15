Police: Woman who shot 10-year-old was trying to shoot dog

COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl in Columbia has been airlifted to a hospital after being accidentally shot.

Police say a 34-year-old woman shot the child accidentally while trying to shoot a dog Thursday.

WLOX-TV reports that the girl is now in critical condition. Kimberly Renee Luter and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels, were both arrested.

When searching Luter’s home, investigators found marijuana and weighing and packaging materials.

Luter is charged with aggravated assault and Daniels is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.