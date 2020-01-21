Police: Mississippi homeowner shot at man who burst through front door

JACKSON, Ms. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a man and a small child were hurt by broken glass when they burst through the front door of a Jackson home.

The homeowner believed the man was an intruder and shot at him Monday morning.

The homeowner says he then realized the man had the young child in his arms.

The man ran into the homeowner’s bedroom and got into his bed. The homeowner called the police.

Authorities say the man went to the home with the child after getting into a dispute with a female.

The man and the child were injured from the broken glass but are expected to recover.

