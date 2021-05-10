Police: Man arrested in Mississippi for 1998 murder

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in Mississippi for a 1998 murder of a 91-year-old woman.

News outlets report that Sergio A. Williams of Picayune was charged on Sunday for the killing of Leola Jordan.

She was found dead in her home after being stabbed multiple times nearly 23 years ago. Picayune Police Department Capt. Rhonda Johnson told the Picayune Item that she reopened the case in October.

She reviewed witness interviews and collaborated with the Oxygen network television show “Cold Justice” to send old DNA evidence to more modern testing facilities in March.

WLOX-TV reports that the 47-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Pearl River County Jail.