PHOTOS: Storm damage reported during severe weather outbreak in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials in Mississippi have reported damage due to the severe storms that are moving through the state on Wednesday, March 17.
According to the Wayne County EMA, tornado damage was reported near Highway 98 between Laurel and Waynesboro. The initial tornado warning for Wayne County was issued at 12:00 p.m.
The EMA reported two homes and three chicken houses were damaged by the tornado.
In Lincoln County, a confirmed tornado was reported in the northeast part of the county around 12:45 p.m. A funnel cloud was spotted on the southeast side of Brookhaven. The tornado knocked down trees and blew a roof off a structure in Cotten. Debris was visible on radar in the community of Woolworth.
Another tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for the northwestern part of Wayne County after damage was reported in the county earlier in the day.
