Parchman inmate killed in apparent stabbing, officials say

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Officials say an inmate has been found dead with stab wounds at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Thirty-four-year-old Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne was found Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the apparent killing.

Hawthorne was serving an 18-year sentence for four convictions for drug trafficking and armed robbery in Harrison County.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton ruled Hawthorne’s death a homicide shortly after he was pronounced dead at the prison.

Hawthorne is one of more than 80 inmates to die in Mississippi’s prison system since late December.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories