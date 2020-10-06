Parchman inmate killed in apparent stabbing, officials say

(AP) — Officials say an inmate has been found dead with stab wounds at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Thirty-four-year-old Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne was found Sunday afternoon.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the apparent killing.
Hawthorne was serving an 18-year sentence for four convictions for drug trafficking and armed robbery in Harrison County.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton ruled Hawthorne’s death a homicide shortly after he was pronounced dead at the prison.
Hawthorne is one of more than 80 inmates to die in Mississippi’s prison system since late December.
