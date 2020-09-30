Officials request federal audit of internet provided by AT&T

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi is requesting an audit by the U.S. government of internet service made available to residents by AT&T with nearly $284 million in federal money.

The Public Service Commission says records provided to the state by the multi-national telecommunications conglomerate through a subpoena have drawn “great concern surrounding the validity of AT&T Mississippi’s claims and the honesty of data submitted by them.”

Officials said an investigation by the Public Service Commission found “concrete, specific examples” of homes where AT&T reported to the federal government that it had made service available, but that service was not actually provided.