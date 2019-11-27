Officials begin assessing overnight tornado damage in Mississippi

Digital Original: Tips on how to avoid calling a plumber this Thanksgiving

STAR, Mississippi (WJTV) – The process of assessing the damage from the tornado that struck overnight in Star has begun.

There are no reported injuries. Eight to ten homes were damaged. At one point, hundreds were without power.

The tornado was part of a system in the Midwest that dumped snow on one side of the system and severe weather on the other.

The National Weather Service is sending crews to Star today.











