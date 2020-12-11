Official leading Mississippi’s virus response tests positive

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel, speaks about the continued statewide distribution of personal protective equipment to first responders during the governor’s covid news briefing, Dec. 1, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An official leading the way on Mississippi’s responses to the coronavirus and severe weather has tested positive for the COVID-19.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Gregory Michel tested positive after taking a routine rapid test.

Michel usually attends regular briefings with Reeves and Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Michel frequently speaks about the delivery and organization of personal protective equipment across the state.

A spokeswoman for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says Michel is “self-isolating and is doing well.”

Officials say all employees who had been in direct contact with Michel have tested negative.