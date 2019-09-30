Off-duty Mississippi deputy dies in motorcycle crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — An off-duty Mississippi county deputy has died in a 3-vehicle crash that also injured his wife.

News outlets report Glenn Everett Roe died Saturday after being hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says Roe was a longtime deputy with Harrison County and worked for the department for more than 25 years.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says Roe and his wife, Melanie Roe, were riding separate motorcycles when a Toyota pickup truck turned in front of them. Ezell says Roe and his wife struck the passenger side of the truck.

Ezell says Melanie Roe suffered non-life threatening injuries and the truck driver had minor scratches.

The investigation is ongoing.

