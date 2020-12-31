No midnight alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve in Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to questions regarding the holiday social receptions his office planned at the Governor’s Mansion, during his covid news briefing, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi bars and restaurants are limited in selling alcohol to customers ringing in the new year.

An executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves says alcohol may not be sold between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

It is one of several restrictions the governor set to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Reeves issued the order Dec. 9, and it took effect Dec. 11.

The governor later amended the order to extend a mask mandate to 78 of the 82 counties, but the amendment did not change the limits on alcohol sales.

The order remains in place until Jan. 15.