No local jury for Mississippi man’s trial in police killing

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A jury from elsewhere in Mississippi will hear the death penalty trial of a man charged in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Brookhaven police officers.
A judge on Thursday granted a change of venue request from the attorney for Marquis Flowers. He’s charged in the deaths of 31-year-old Cpl. Zach Moak and 35-year-old patrol officer James White.
They were shot to death while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.
The judge says attorneys can decide whether to move the trial or choose jurors elsewhere and take them to Lincoln County. No trial date has been set.
