Netflix puts up Christmas decorations in Natchez

Berlin, Germany – March 19: In this photo illustration the app of streaming service netflix is displayed on a smartphone on March 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Streaming giant Netflix is trying to spread holiday cheer in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the company is putting up Christmas decorations there and in four other cities in the country, including Augusta, Georgia. Workers on Monday strung wires and put up Christmas wreaths and ornaments on Main Street in Natchez as part of the effort.

The work was expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbie Hudson said she does not know why the company selected Natchez, but officials are grateful.