Netflix puts up Christmas decorations in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Streaming giant Netflix is trying to spread holiday cheer in Natchez.
The Natchez Democrat reports that the company is putting up Christmas decorations there and in four other cities in the country, including Augusta, Georgia. Workers on Monday strung wires and put up Christmas wreaths and ornaments on Main Street in Natchez as part of the effort.
The work was expected to be completed on Tuesday.
Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbie Hudson said she does not know why the company selected Natchez, but officials are grateful.
