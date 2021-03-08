Natchez Police make arrests in June 6 shooting

Caronda Washington

Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — Natchez Police say they have made several arrests in a shooting that happened on June 6, 2020.

Investigators say on March 3, 2021 they arrested Caronda Washington for hindering prosecution in the first degree {97-9-105} for aiding in the prevention of the arrest of Cameron Washington.

Natchez police say on June 6, 2020 Natchez Police Department were called to the 600 Block of Old Washington Road where they found a 2004 Nissan with bullet holes parked in front of an apartment.

Officers say they found more evidence in the area and, while they were collecting evidence, they were told about two gunshot victims at Merit Health Natchez.

Cameron Washington

Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

Investigators say they have identified the fourth shooter as Cameron Washington and currently have 3 active felony arrest warrants on Cameron Washington.

Police say anyone caught harboring or aiding Cameron Washington could be subject to criminal charges. Washington should be considered armed and dangerous..

Investigators say there are some individuals have been identified and they have issued warrants for their arrests.

Jameco Davis (2 counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle)

Karon Cade (2 counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle)

Omari Isaac (2 counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle

Investigators say, on June 18, 2020 Jameco Davis was arrested and booked on 2 counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Then, officers say on June 19, 2020 at approximately 5:17 p.m. Karon Cade surrendered at the Natchez Police Department where he was booked in on 2 counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

And finally, investigators say on July 1, 2020 Omari Isaac was apprehended and booked in on 2 counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One victim was taken to UMMC in Jackson and the other was treated and released. Investigators say some evidence points to more people being involved in this shooting.

The Natchez Police Department is actively seeking the community’s help to find Cameron Washington. If you have any information you are asked to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or call the Natchez Police Department.