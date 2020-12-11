Natchez hires police chief with 25 years in law enforcement

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — An experienced law enforcement officer will become the new police chief for Natchez, Mississippi.

City officials on Wednesday hired Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. He will succeed Chief Walter Armstrong. Armstrong is retiring by the end of the year.

Daughtry says he and Armstrong will work together during the transition. Daughtry is currently the Pelahatchie police chief.

During 25 years in law enforcement, he has also worked for police departments in New Orleans and Jackson and sheriff’s departments in Hinds and Rankin counties.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gipson says 36 people applied for the chief’s job and four finalists were interviewed.