NASA to test engine for ‘most powerful rocket in the world’

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — NASA is preparing to test-fire engines on Saturday that could send a rocket to the moon in 2022.

The Stennis Space Center will test all four engines on its new Space Launch System. The system is the only rocket that will be able to send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo to the moon in a single mission.  

Once assembled, NASA says the system “will stand taller than the Statue of Liberty” and will be “the most powerful rocket ever built.”

The test window opens at 4 p.m. Saturday and will run until 6 p.m. The firing of the four RS-25 engines will produce a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories